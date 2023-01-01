Black Expo theme this year is “Success” A simple commentary and the focus of building upon our gains while sustaining our opportunities to bring our families towards prosperity. This describes the focus being placed on building new bright leaders across the board so they are prepared for the future. The maturation of opportunities means that the economy will be shared on an equal access basis so that the ascension of a community should not lead to the descension of another. We have matured into a valued community with brilliance and sustenance. However, age old walls of despair and exclusion continue to serve as road blocks towards partnerships and success based on talent and opportunity. Black Expo where you step in to be part of the difference makers.



Black Expo is covering all "four" bases to maximize your message conveyance. We will have the Virtual Black Expo Online for 30 additional days of viewing and participation. The Virtual Black Expo will be the most incredible version ever. There will still be workshops, interactive sessions, entertainment, a focus on health, meeting with political leaders, an Education Forum; Housing Forum; The Black Women's Empowerment Summit; the Saving Our Children Summit; the Careers In Law Enforcement Day and our very meaningful Social Justice Forum. Black Expo Online bring the most and creative ways to bring your message to people on any internet capable device. Secondly, for the first time ever the Black Expo will be televised on streaming platforms that can be seen on Roku, Amazon, Apple, Android and Sacramento cable networks. This increases your reach into the households of over 300,000 people in the region. You can now have commercials, personalized segments and extensive immediate impact directly into the community through the number one way of reaching 93% of the Black population which is television. Thirdly, Black Expo will be in print. All the partners, the exhibitors, the business opportunities, the issues on healthcare and every degree of Black Expo will be made available to readers in a special publication of Today's Times Newspaper.

You will have a format to advertise, promote and stay engaged with the Black community over an elongated period with your resources and opportunities to build your brand. Please register for the 35th Anniversary of the Sacramento Black History Month Black Expo as we bring it to everyone Online; On-Television; In Print and In-Person. Contact me at 279-399-0842for more information. Thank you. Dr. Rick Warren, CEO/Founder www.rwmedia.today www.theblackexpoonline.com

